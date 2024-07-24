Memphis Grizzlies Announce Signing of Denver Nuggets Free Agent
In an official announcement on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies shared that the team had signed Denver Nuggets free agent Jay Huff to a two-way contract. In their announcement on the signing, the Grizzlies wrote the following:
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Jay Huff to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived center Trey Jemison."
Jemison appeared in 23 games for the Grizzlies last season, starting 14 of them. Huff debuted with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, but played just four games before being waived and picked up by the Washington Wizards. Playing just two games in Washington, Huff was waived and picked up by Denver where he appeared in 20 games last season.
On Huff, the Grizzlies wrote, "Huff (7-1, 240) has competed in 31 games as a reserve over three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets and has averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.3 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. The 25-year-old started all 18 Showcase Cup and regular season appearances with the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Gold last season and averaged 19.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.6 blocks while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range."
Huff was one of Denver's unrestricted free agents this summer, and he now lands in Memphis on a two-way contract where he hopes to have a path to NBA minutes at some point.
