Memphis Grizzlies Announce Signing of Talented Shooter
The Memphis Grizzlies officially announced on Monday that the team had signed Cam Spencer to a two-way contract. Spencer was selected 53rd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after an impressive season at UConn.
Spencer played five collegiate seasons, the last of which came with the national champion Huskies. Sharing some details on Spencer's college career, the Grizzlies wrote the following in their announcement:
"Spencer (6-3, 201), whose draft rights were acquired by the Grizzlies in a multi-team trade on July 6, started all 40 games for UConn last season and averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes to help guide the Huskies to the 2024 NCAA Championship. The 24-year-old, who was selected First Team All-Big East, shot 48.4 percent from the field, 44.0 percent from 3-point range and 91.1 percent from the free throw line."
Memphis also included details on Spencer's career prior to UConn, adding the following:
"Before transferring to UConn, Spencer also played one season (2022-23) at Rutgers and three seasons (2019-22) at Loyola. The Baltimore native appeared in 132 games (114 starts) during his collegiate career and averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.3 minutes while shooting 46.8 percent overall, 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 87.8 percent from the free throw line."
An elite three-point shooter, Spencer converted on 41.7% of his career threes in college, including 44.0% last season. The 2024 national champion will occupy one of the Grizzlies' three two-way spots.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA