Memphis Grizzlies Coach Makes Injury Announcement on Zach Edey
The Memphis Grizzlies are no strangers when it comes to injuries. Last season, the team set an NBA record for most players used in a season because of all the injuries they sustained. While this season isn't anywhere near as brutal, the team is still missing some very important players.
One of those key players is rookie starting center Zach Edey. Edey has been out of action for the past two games due to an ankle injury. He has not played since November 17, in a win against the Denver Nuggets.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an injury update on the potential Rookie of the Year, claiming that Edey will be considered day-to-day moving forward.
Through 14 games this season, Edey is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 61/60/67 shooting from the field. His career high thus far was against the Brooklyn Nets, when he put up 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks on 11/12 shooting from the field. If that night proved anything, it's that Edey's capability both as an offensive threat and defensive threat is incredibly high. His ability as a floor-spacing center is also something to be incredibly valued.
The Memphis Grizzlies' next opponent will be the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The Grizzlies will be looking to take advantage against a slumping Bulls team.
