Memphis Grizzlies Guard Marcus Smart Shares Big Personal News

Three-time All-Defensive NBA guard Marcus Smart has news to share

Joey Linn

Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) gestures to fans after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) gestures to fans after a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is entering his 11th NBA season. Spending the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics, Smart was traded to Memphis last summer in a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the eventual NBA champions.

Smart played just 20 games in his first season with the Grizzlies, as injuries to he and several of his teammates had Memphis well out of the playoff picture. With two years remaining on his four-year, $76.5M contract, Smart will hit free agency after the 2025-26 season.

Ahead of his second season with the Grizzlies, Smart shared the big news in an Instagram post that he and his wife Maisa Hallum are expecting their first child:

Smart and his wife got married in September 2023, and the couple is now expecting their first child. In addition to over 100 Instagram comments on Smart's post, the veteran guard received a message from his former Celtics teammate Robert Williams:

The 30-year-old Smart also announced that his first child will be named Zayn Smart. This is very exciting news for the Smart family, who will soon be making room for a new addition.

In his 10 NBA seasons, Smart has made three All-Defensive teams, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Smart was drafted sixth-overall by Boston in the 2014 NBA draft.

