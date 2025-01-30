Memphis Grizzlies Interested in Trade for Elite Sharpshooter
The Memphis Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games to improve to 31-16 on the season, currently sitting in third place in the West. Star point guard Ja Morant has played in just 28 of their games so far, as head coach Taylor Jenkins puts together another NBA Coach of the Year campaign.
The Grizzlies have the NBA's fifth-best offensive rating (117.5) and seventh-best defensive rating (110.5), joining the Boston Celtics as the only two teams with a top-five offense and top-seven defense.
While the Grizzlies have been impressive this season, many believe some changes could be made ahead of next week's trade deadline.
One of the most popular trade targets on the market has been Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, and Memphis seems to be getting involved in the sweepstakes. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Grizzlies are one of many teams interested in Johnson.
"The Pacers have been frequently mentioned alongside the likes of Cleveland, Memphis and Sacramento as a team with interest in Johnson, but the Nets are said to be seeking at least two future first-round picks to part with Johnson during the season," Stein wrote.
Johnson, 28, has proven to be one of the league's premier shooters this season. The 6-foot-8 wing is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 49.1/41.9/89.8 shooting splits. Johnson is having a near-50/40/90 season but is stuck playing on a 15-win Nets squad.
The Grizzlies could certainly use Johnson's versatility on both ends of the court, as the Nets forward is the perfect role player to take a team like Memphis to the next level.
