Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Desmond Bane
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, beating them 132-119 behind a 37-point outburst by Jaren Jackson Jr on 7-13 shooting from deep. The Grizzlies now head into the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday but received some unfortunate injury news first.
Grizzlies star guard Desmond Bane dropped 22 points and 9 rebounds on 9-15 shooting in Sunday's win, but many were concerned after he landed awkwardly and looked hurt.
Following the game, the Grizzlies have announced that Bane suffered a foot strain on Sunday. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that Bane will miss "a little bit of time," but did not set a return timeline for the star guard.
Via Damichael Cole: "Taylor Jenkins said Desmond Bane is going to miss a little time. The team did a MRI this morning. Determined that it is a foot sprain. No set timeline yet, but Taylor Jenkins said that was good news based on the possibilities."
Bane, 26, is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season with solid 49.8/38.4/85.9 shooting splits. With Ja Morant's injury concerns, Bane has continued to step up as a two-way presence and be a key part of Memphis' game plan.
With Bane sidelined indefinitely, the Grizzlies will certainly have to find ways to make up his production, especially if Morant continues to miss time as well.
