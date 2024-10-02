Memphis Grizzlies Reveal Disappointing Injury News on Star Player
The Memphis Grizzlies have had brutal injury luck the last year. Headlined by Ja Morant’s shoulder injury that cost him all but nine games after returning from a 25-game suspension last season, the Grizzlies used a record number of players due to all their injuries.
That injury misfortune has not stopped this summer, as the Grizzlies have already announced both GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. will miss time for separate injuries.
Jackson will be reevaluated in approximately three months, and Williams in approximately four weeks. Both young wings expect to be featured in the Grizzlies’ rotation when healthy, making their absence even more frustrating.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with hamstring tightness that the team presumes might be a strain.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Jaren Jackson Jr. had some hamstring tightness today. Grizzlies will have more of an update later, but Taylor Jenkins believes it’s a strain. Could miss some time”
Memphis cannot catch a break on the injury front. With just under one month before the season begins, hopefully the Grizzlies can avoid any additional injuries beyond what they have already dealt with this summer.
Jackson is a huge piece to what the Grizzlies do on both ends. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson is one of the NBA’s best defenders.
