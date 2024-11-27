Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Big Career Decision
Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane might have the most hype in the NBA, but he's still a legitimate star in the league worth $207 million. Bane's contribution to the court might not make SportsCenter, but they're appreciated around the basketball world, including by Nike.
It was revealed by Nick DePaul that Bane has signed a multi-year extension with Nike.
Via @NickDePaula: "OFFICIAL: Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has signed a multi-year extension with Nike. 📄✍️ @DBane0625 ’s AAU program — @Baneville_ Academy in his home state of Indiana — will play on Nike’s Jr. EYBL circuit."
The news was also reposted by Bane's official AAU academy, Baneville Academy.
Through 11 games this season, Desmond Bane is averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 42/32/77 shooting from the field. His numbers are all lower than his career average, and a huge drop off from the 23.7 points Bane was averaging last season. Despite the lower numbers, the Grizzlies have the depth for Bane to not need them.
The Grizzlies are currently on a three-game winning streak and have a record of 11-7, good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The team has been pulling this off even with Ja Morant and Zach Edey being injured for large portions of time. The development of younger stars like Scotty Pippen Jr. has been massive for the Grizzlies.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral