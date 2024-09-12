Memphis Grizzlies Star Named Expected 2024-25 Lakers Trade Target
The Memphis Grizzlies expect to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture next season. The second seed in both 2022 and 2023, Memphis missed the playoffs entirely last season as injuries to Ja Morant and other key players decimated their season.
Marcus Smart was one of the big additions Memphis made prior to last season, but he appeared in just 20 games due to injuries. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year with the Boston Celtics, Smart is a three-time All-Defensive guard who projects to really help Memphis if healthy.
In the event Memphis is unable to firmly reenter the playoff picture, could Smart be on the trading block? In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus listed players he expects the Los Angeles Lakers to be linked to next season, and detailed the possibility of Smart becoming available.
“The Grizzlies hope to put a desolate 2023-24 season behind them and resume their playoff chase,” Pincus wrote. “… With that in mind, Smart isn't currently available. But if the team hits a roadblock, Smart could become available at the deadline based on his age, salary and position, as the team is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Morant.”
Pincus added, “It's too early to gauge the asking price, but Russell's expiring contract plus Hood Schifino currently works as a two-team trade without putting Memphis over the luxury tax.”
The Grizzlies do have some emerging young players in need of increased roles next season, although one of those players is GG Jackson who recent underwent foot surgery. If the team feels they are not firmly in contention and want to acquire assets for Smart, Pincus believes the Lakers could be a team linked to the veteran guard.
