Memphis Grizzlies Star Shares Big News
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane shared that his upcoming basketball camp is free for the first 250 people that sign up. Bane shared a link to the camp's website that revealed the following details:
"Desmond Bane and Competitive Greatness are EXCITED to bring his Basketball Skills Camp back to Richmond! Desmond has always prioritized giving back to the youth and community, and he can't wait to do so in his hometown. His Skills Camp will give athletes access to similar training concepts, progressions, and programming that have helped him reach his goals and continue to improve each season, as well as games and competition throughout the day."
Bane is always finding ways to give back to the community, and this basketball camp is a great way to do that - especially with the opportunity for free signups. One of the top rising stars in the game, Bane is continuing to emerge as one of the NBA's elite guards. With Ja Morant set to return from injury, the backcourt of he and Bane projects to be one of the best in basketball.
Next season should be a fun one for the Grizzlies as they look to reclaim their spot near the top of the Western Conference after a frustrating year last season.
