Memphis Grizzlies Trade Plans Revealed
The top teams in the Western Conference have all started making moves this offseason, except for the Memphis Grizzlies. While the Grizzlies are projected to be a much better team than last season, they could still use some improvements.
That creates the question, what are the Memphis Grizzlies doing right now?
The Grizzlies haven't made any major moves, their names aren't attached to any major players, so what are they planning? According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, there are a couple of moves that the Grizzlies are attempting.
One of the first items was actively trying to rework their bench, by including Ziaire Williams in several deals. They're also potentially trying to trade for Hawks center Clint Capela. Here is the exact excerpt from Moore's article.
"The Grizzlies are actively trying to rework their bench with Ziaire Williams in several deals, other teams have said," Moore said. "Memphis is a potential Capela landing spot and has been open to various larger structures as it loads up for what it hopes is a title run."
One of the big assets that the Memphis Grizzlies have is that they've developed younger players during their injury-riddled season, so they can be used in trades for championship-contending players. Very few teams have the combination of both All-Star players and youth that the Memphis Grizzlies do. On top of that, Memphis never really had the chance to even use the team that they created last season due to the overwhelming amount of injuries.
While the Memphis Grizzlies haven't made any major moves yet, championships are won on the margins, and it's not time to hit the panic button yet.
