Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on a 15-game winning streak.
This will be the second final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Grizzlies fell short in their last meeting, in a tightly contested game that ended in a final score of 123-129 on February 23. Ja Morant put up 21 points and 10 assists however, he was outdone by Donovan Mitchell who totaled 33 points and 6 assists.
The Grizzlies will have the chance to push their own winning streak to five while being the team that hands the Cavaliers their first loss in over a month.
The Grizzlies have four players listed on the injury report: Jaren Jackson jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Cavaliers have five players listed on their report: Donovan Mitchell, Emoni Bates, De'Andre Hunter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.
Donovan Mitchell is OUT with left groin soreness.
Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, De'Andre Hunter is probable with an illness, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out due to his two-way contract, and Luke Travers is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
