Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Multiple All-Stars are listed on the Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on a 15-game winning streak.

This will be the second final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Grizzlies fell short in their last meeting, in a tightly contested game that ended in a final score of 123-129 on February 23. Ja Morant put up 21 points and 10 assists however, he was outdone by Donovan Mitchell who totaled 33 points and 6 assists.

The Grizzlies will have the chance to push their own winning streak to five while being the team that hands the Cavaliers their first loss in over a month.

The Grizzlies have four players listed on the injury report: Jaren Jackson jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left ankle sprain.

Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.

The Cavaliers have five players listed on their report: Donovan Mitchell, Emoni Bates, De'Andre Hunter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.

Donovan Mitchell is OUT with left groin soreness.

Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, De'Andre Hunter is probable with an illness, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out due to his two-way contract, and Luke Travers is also out due to his two-way contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

