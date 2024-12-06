NBA Breaks Silence on Ja Morant’s Ejection in Grizzlies-Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings Thursday night 115-110, giving the Grizzlies their 15th win of the season and preventing a two-game losing streak. Despite Memphis entering the game with their three highest-paid players in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, they didn't finish the game with all three of them.
In the fourth quarter, Morant was assessed a technical foul for an interaction with a referee before receiving a second one minutes later and being ejected from the contest. Morant's uproar was a result of a foul call on Kings wing DeMar DeRozan.
Morant ended the night with eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes.
The NBA has explained this ejection via a Pool Report conducted by Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal with Crew Chief Pat Fraher.
"Going back to Ja Morant's first technical around the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, why was he accessed the technical foul?" Cole asked.
Fraher then responded, "At 8:07 on the out of bounds play on the baseline Morant points and uses profanity towards an official."
Cole followed up by asking, "Could you explain why Ja was called for the foul on DeMar DeRozan that led to the ejection?"
"In live play the official thought that Morant bumped DeRozan on his jump shot. However, after postgame review Morant was in legal guarding position and should not have been called for a foul," Fraher said in response.
Cole concluded by asking, "Why was Morant accessed the second technical foul? Was it something he said or gesturing at the officials?"
"As Morant walked to the bench, he used multiple points and profanity towards an official," Fraher said.
Morant will return to action on Saturday as the Grizzlies gear up for a tough matchup on the road against the Boston Celtics.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral