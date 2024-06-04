All Grizzlies

NBA Champion Named Candidate for Eastern Conference General Manager

One champion could be returning home.

Tayshaun Prince is one of the most beloved Detroit Pistons players of all time. He's also currently the Memphis Grizzlies' Vice President of Basketball Affairs. After being a member of the Grizzlies front office for four seasons, Prince may be returning to Detroit.

According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Tayshaun Prince has been named as a candidate to become the Detroit Pistons General Manager. Prince would replace Troy Weaver as the GM and work under President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon.

As a member of the Detroit Pistons, Tayshaun Prince won an NBA Championship in 2004. The team is fondly remembered as one of the greatest defensive teams in NBA history that was able to stop the superteam Lakers in five games. Additionally, Prince was a 4x NBA All-Defensive Second Team winner as a member of the Pistons.

While being the GM of the worst team in the NBA that has a 14-68 record is never ideal, it would be a tremendous upward move for Prince. To go from being Vice President of Basketball Affairs to a General Manager would give Prince a fantastic resume, and it's one that could potentially have him become President of Basketball Operations.

Becoming General Manager of the Detroit Pistons won't be an easy job for Prince, but it's one that he'll receive a hero's welcome in.

