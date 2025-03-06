NBA Fans Concerned at Ja Morant's Status Before Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies have spent a lot of this season without their superstar guard, Ja Morant. After suffering a season-ending injury last season, fans were excited to see Morant back on the court this season.
While fans were excited to see Morant play this season, he's dealt with a plethora of injuries this year, most recently dealing with a shoulder injury. Despite that, he played against the Thunder in a losing effort on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies guard made it clear following Wednesday’s game that he believes he should have been ruled out.
Fans took this statement and formed their own concerning opinions on the early injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Ja Morant was not listed on the injury report, indicating he will likely be available for the Grizzlies game against the Mavericks. Fans couldn’t help but question why Morant isn’t resting this late into the season.
“I don’t know why Ja isn’t resting,” one fan said.
Another fan said, “Sad. Everyone in the comments has the same idea. Get that shoulder better 12."
A fan said, “Shut Ja down for a few weeks.”
Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43/28/84 from the field this season. He's only played in 38 of the 62 games completed.
With 20 more games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies will hope to get over their playoff hump and make a deep run like many fans believe they can.
