NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Rockets-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams this season. Despite missing key players for extended periods of time, including star point guard Ja Morant, Memphis entered Wednesday with the third-best record in the Western Conference.
On Thursday, the Grizzlies have a massive game against the second seed Houston Rockets. Just one loss separates these two teams in the standings, making this a contest that could go a long way towards determine seeding at season’s end.
Morant has missed the last five games with a right AC joint sprain, but the Grizzlies announced an encouraging update on Wednesday.
Per the Grizzles, Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown against Houston. This is usually an indication a player is set to return from injury.
Morant’s star teammates Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are also questionable.
NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.
"Are we…back???" a Grizzlies fan asked.
"Best we’ve had in a while!" a fan added.
"We are so back," a fan claimed.
"BEST INJURY REPORT OF THE YEAR WOOOOO," another fan wrote.
"Ja back baby!!" an excited fan wrote.
Like Memphis, the Rockets have also been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams. Finishing just 41-41 last season, Houston missed the NBA Play-In Tournament, but looks to be well on its way to a playoff berth this season.
Seeding is changing almost daily in the Western Conference, and matchups like this one between Houston and Memphis are critical. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, they could be getting a huge boost to the starting lineup with Morant being upgraded to questionable.
