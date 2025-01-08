All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Rockets-Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have released their injury report against the Houston Rockets.

Joey Linn

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after falling during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum.
Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after falling during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams this season. Despite missing key players for extended periods of time, including star point guard Ja Morant, Memphis entered Wednesday with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies have a massive game against the second seed Houston Rockets. Just one loss separates these two teams in the standings, making this a contest that could go a long way towards determine seeding at season’s end.

Morant has missed the last five games with a right AC joint sprain, but the Grizzlies announced an encouraging update on Wednesday.

Ja Morant
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) watches from the bench as his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Per the Grizzles, Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown against Houston. This is usually an indication a player is set to return from injury.

Morant’s star teammates Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are also questionable.

NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.

"Are we…back???" a Grizzlies fan asked.

"Best we’ve had in a while!" a fan added.

"We are so back," a fan claimed.

"BEST INJURY REPORT OF THE YEAR WOOOOO," another fan wrote.

"Ja back baby!!" an excited fan wrote.

Ja Morant
Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) smiles at the referee during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Like Memphis, the Rockets have also been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams. Finishing just 41-41 last season, Houston missed the NBA Play-In Tournament, but looks to be well on its way to a playoff berth this season.

Seeding is changing almost daily in the Western Conference, and matchups like this one between Houston and Memphis are critical. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, they could be getting a huge boost to the starting lineup with Morant being upgraded to questionable.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News