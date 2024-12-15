NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers-Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has missed the last two games. Listed on the injury report for each of those games with left foot soreness, James has also been away from the team for personal reasons.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters he did not know when James would rejoin the team, stating that it was an excused absence (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic). Currently 13-12 on the season, Los Angeles has fallen to 10th in the Western Conference standings. An extended absence for James would be tough for the Lakers to survive, but it seems he could be back soon.
Releasing their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers have upgraded James to questionable. While this does not mean he will play, it is an upgraded injury status from last game when he was ruled out a day in advance.
NBA fans have been reacting to this latest James news:
“Guess hes back!” a fan commented.
“He's back,” a fan predicted.
"Wow Goat is back," another fan wrote.
"OMG I CAN FINALLY LIVE," a fan added. "WE MISSED YOU GOAT."
Fans seem to believe the upgraded injury status to questionable means James will return for this game against Memphis, which is an important Western Conference matchup.
