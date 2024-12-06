NBA Fans React to Marcus Smart Injury News Before Celtics-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season. After defeating the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, Memphis improved to 15-8 which is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for third in the standings.
Entering Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics on a six-game winning streak, Memphis will be challenged by the defending champions. Former Celtics guard Marcus Smart has already missed 10 games this season, and is again on the injury report against his old team.
Per the Grizzlies, Smart is questionable to play against Boston with a right ankle sprain.
When considering this is somewhat of a homecoming for Smart, who was injured last season when the Grizzlies traveled to Boston, fans have been reacting strongly to this injury news.
"Marcus questionable at Boston ofc," a fan replied.
"Smart is not missing his true return," a fan added.
"Smart…" another fan commented.
"AGAINST THE CELTICS WHY IS SMART OUT NOOOOOOOO," wrote another fan.
Damichal Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal provided a statement from Smart ahead of this game.
Via Cole: “I asked Marcus Smart yesterday about this. If there was any extra incentive to play against Boston if the ankle bothered him. He said no, same approach.”
Per Cole, Smart added, “I think that’s where guys get in trouble. You start trying to overdo it instead of just letting the game come to you.”
Smart will likely receive a final status shortly before tip-off when Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addresses the media.
