NBA Fans React to Newest Viral Photo of Rookie Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey wasn't selected as a top-three pick in the 2024 NBA draft, but he has the expectations of a player selected like one. Many have expected Edey to be the sleeper pick to be the Rookie of the Year, and now they'll be even more excited after seeing the latest workout pictures of Edey.
In a photo posted by Damichael Cole of Memphis News, Edey was seen working out with Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. In the photo, Edey looks to be tremendously slimmer and in better shape than he was when originally drafted by the team.
Needless to say, Memphis Grizzlies fans were incredibly excited as soon as they saw the photo. Everyone immediately noticed how much slimmer Edey looked during the offseason.
Some fans got so excited, that they've already immediately proclaimed Edey as the 2025 Rookie of the Year. A prediction that NBA coaches, executives, and scouts all also agree with.
It's worth noting that Zach Edey turned down a chance to play with Team Canada in the Olympics because he wanted to focus being prepared for his rookie offseason with the Memphis Grizzlies. Based on the looks of it, Edey has been preparing incredibly hard for the 2024-25 NBA season, and Memphis Grizzlies fans have very good reason to be excited. Especially, with a healthy Ja Morant and company coming as well.
