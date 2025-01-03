NBA Fans React to Zach Edey Injury News Before Grizzlies-Kings

🚨WOW:



Zach Edey was HIT by Yves Missi in the head while he was boxing him out, seemingly the culprit in giving Edey a BLACK EYE and CONCUSSION😳



After hitting him in the head, Missi states Edey down???



This play wasn’t even reviewed… unbelievable🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/4C65m4bptL pic.twitter.com/kC9aGdtSzp