NBA Fans React to Zach Edey Injury News Before Grizzlies-Kings
After being what many thought was a reach with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Memphis Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey has impressed to start his NBA career after a historic collegiate career. In 20 games this season, Edey has 14 starts and is averaging 11.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while having himself well in the race for Rookie of the Year.
The unfortunate case for Edey has been injuries, as he missed a stretch of 12 games earlier this season after getting injured in a November 17th contest against the Denver Nuggets and has missed the past two games for Memphis after sustaining a concussion against the New Orleans Pelicans.
With the Grizzlies continuing their five-game road trip on Friday with their game in Sacramento against the Kings, a recent injury report indicates Edey could return from his two-game absence.
Memphis upgraded Edey to questionable, and NBA fans shared their reaction to this injury news on social media ahead of the Friday night contest between the Western Conference opponents.
"ZEDEY AND BC BACK WE ARE BACK LFG," an enthused Grizzlies fan commented.
"That's a little better, I guess," a cautiously optimistic fan said.
"WE BACKKKKZ," another excited Grizzlies fan stated.
"Knew that ‘questionable’ care package was landing," a fan replied.
If Edey is able to play, he'll be matched up against Sacramento Kings star big Domantas Sabonis. In 31 games this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per contest. Additionally, since joining Sacramento, Sabonis has averaged 15.9 points and 15.8 rebounds in eight contests against the Grizzlies.
