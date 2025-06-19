NBA Insider Reveals Wild Lakers, Grizzlies News
The phrase "money makes the world go round" is more prevalent than ever in modern sports. As more eyes have more access to a variety of sporting events easily, revenue and costs rise. Although American football is the most-watched sport in the United States, television and media deals significantly influence how fans consume events.
There are only a handful of teams with their own or controlled Regional Sports Networks, including the New York Knicks (MSG Network), the Brooklyn Nets (YES Network), and the Los Angeles Lakers (Spectrum SportsNet), among others.
Teams that have controlled direct-to-consumer offerings have the ability to command their broadcast rights, distribution, and even their content as they please.
Brian Windhorst recently appeared on his podcast, "The Hoop Collective," to make a bold statement comparing teams like the Lakers to what the Memphis Grizzlies earn from their television deals.
"Their [Lakers] local TV deal with Spectrum is the largest local television deal that's ever been done in the history of the NBA, but it pays them far and away," Windhorst said.
"I looked at the Lakers local media revenue and the Lakers roughly made as much in one week of the season as the Grizzlies did for the whole year," he claimed.
In the 2024-2025 season, the value of the Spectrum SportsNet deal was estimated at $184.7 million and is expected to increase incrementally, reaching up to $218.1 million in the 2028-2029 season, following the signing of a 20-year, $3 billion cable television agreement in February 2011.
Under new ownership, with Mark Walter, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at the helm, it is expected that the value will increase over time.
