Nine-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Prediction After Lakers Sale
In the second shocking move by the Los Angeles Lakers in the past five months, Jeanie Buss is selling a majority stake in the team to Mark Walter, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In February, Los Angeles traded for superstar Luka Doncic in a trade that sent shockwaves across the sports world, and now, another move that blindsided the NBA.
The estimated valuation for the deal is set to be around $10 billion, which would be the largest sale of a team in sports history. The Buss family had controlled ownership of the Lakers for 46 years after Dr. Jerry Buss purchased them, along with the Los Angeles Kings and The Forum, for $67.5 million in 1979.
The Buss family will retain a minority stake in the team, and Jeanie Buss will remain as governor, but former Grizzlies guard Chandler Parsons appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss why he is skeptical.
"When they bought the Mavs, they said Mark Cuban would stay on as the governor. How long does that actually last," Parsons said.
"I think that's just what you say to make the transition smoother, so I don't know how much juice she'll actually have in the organization. Who's paying $10B to not run their team," he continued to say.
Mark Walter's Guggenheim Baseball group purchased the Dodgers for $2.15 billion in 2012.
Under Walter's ownership, the Dodgers have won two World Series titles and 11 National League West division titles, and have shown a willingness to invest heavily in the team, acquiring top-end talent like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
