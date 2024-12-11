NBA Legend Calls Out Lakers Coach JJ Redick on LeBron James Decision
Every single day, the NBA world seems to have a different opinion on LeBron James. When the season started, many were baffled at how good he was still able to play at 39 years old. Toward the end of November, critics started claiming that he was washed. Now, the conversation has shifted to whether or not Lakers coach JJ Redick has been playing him too many minutes.
During a new episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, NBA legend Vince Carter gave his stance on LeBron's minutes. The former Grizzlies guard tried offering some advice to Reddick, giving different ideas on how to use LeBron's minutes.
"He's playing too many minutes," Carter said. "He's playing too many darn minutes. I actually was covering that game and he was playing thirty-five-something minutes, and I'm all for him playing every game. That's not the thing, but playing 35 minutes, I just felt like it was a lot and it's natural. I can tell you, it wears on you regardless of what your mind, your body is talking to you saying, 'Okay, we need to slow back.'"
Carter then posed a question to JJ Redick: is LeBron more important at the beginning of the season, or at the end of the season?
"You have to find time to dial him back because do you need LeBron James more in the beginning of the season…or do you need him from the middle to the back end of the year," Carter added.
LeBron James just put up 39 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds on 56/55/83 shooting during his latest game against the Atlanta Hawks. He's clearly not washed and is very clearly a freak of nature. When the time comes to play him less minutes, his body will certainly show it.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral