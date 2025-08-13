NBA Players React to Jaren Jackson Jr's New Instagram Post
The Memphis Grizzlies have undergone a massive NBA offseason, with the major change being their trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and five first-round picks. The Grizzlies ended up flipping the 16th pick and the 2028 first-round pick from the Magic to trade up for Cedric Coward at 11th overall.
Otherwise, the Grizzlies' only other notable acquisition was signing Ty Jerome, as the ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard broke out this past season and should provide some much-needed shooting in Memphis. However, amid all of this change, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant remain on this roster.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Big Summer
It was a big offseason for Jackson Jr., who signed a five-year, $240 million extension to stay with the team through the 2029 offseason, where he'll then have a player option to extend to the 2029-30 season. However, it wasn't just positives, unfortunately, as Jackson Jr. also suffered a turf toe injury that could affect his health to start the season.
After another season of improving his offensive repertoire, the expectation will be that Jackson Jr. continues to do so with Bane now absent. Outside of basketball, he's also made some time for himself, sharing some recent photos on his Instagram.
Jackson Jr. shared a collage of photos in a recent Instagram post, even sharing a photo of him and popular basketball and NBA 2K YouTuber Jesser. Seeing this, some NBA players took to the comments to reply with their reactions.
"once again pushing the limits," Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke replied.
"Yall vets could never," Grizzlies forward GG Jackson shared.
"🔥🔥," YouTuber Jesser commented.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Major NBA Weakness
While it's clear that his offensive game is developing, especially as he stretches the floor more out to the three-point line, Jackson Jr. has received plenty of criticism recently for his lack of rebounding presence. Even though Zach Edey does help nullify his woes, Jackson Jr. stands at 6-foot-10 and averaged less than five rebounds per game in the second half of the season.
In addition to the rebounding, Jackson Jr. has constantly found himself in foul trouble, with a career average of 3.6 per game. It's also amplified in the postseason, where he's accounted for five or more personal fouls in 12 of his 27 career playoff games.
