NBA Star Ja Morant Reveals Emotional Conversation Before Grizzlies-Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in a game that Memphis needed to win in order to stay in top-three playoff seeding standings. However, the biggest news of the night wasn't from the game itself.
After the game, superstar guard Ja Morant revealed that one of his closest friends, Davonte Pack, lost his grandmother before the game. Morant stated the had extra motivation in wanting to win against the Suns after the heartbreak.
"I really wanted to win tonight," Morant said. "I received a text from my brother right before the game that we lost a grandma. He told he wasn't making it tonight, and go get the win. I can't wait to talk to him after this. I got it done.
Through playing basketball, Morant revealed he was grieving at the same time. The only thing he wanted to do on the court was make sure he kept his word.
"I tried to let it out in a more positive way," Morant said. "Obviously, getting the win felt pretty good. I kept my word."
After Tuesday night's win, the Memphis Grizzlies now have an overall record of 38-20. They're currently the second seed in the Western Conference and tied with the Denver Nuggets for the position.
Memphis has a huge test ahead of them, as they face off against an angry New York Knicks team on on Friday night.
