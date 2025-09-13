NBA Trade Idea Pairs Ja Morant With $107 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have put together an intriguing 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by their decision to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Even after parting ways with the star guard, many have high hopes for the Grizzlies as they build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.
However, there is a strong chance that the Grizzlies get into the 2025-26 season and realize that they miss having a third star who they can lean on. If that happens, then the Grizzlies could turn to the idea of another trade to bring in some more star-caliber talent.
Grizzlies-Raptors mock trade
Fantasy Sports On SI's Ethen Hutton proposed a trade that would give Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. another star teammate, pairing them with Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett.
Toronto Raptors receive: Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., 2029 first-round pick (via ORL), 2027 second-round pick (via ATL), 2028 second-round pick (via SAC)
Memphis Grizzlies receive RJ Barrett, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
Barrett, 25, was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks in 2019, where he would spend the first five years of his career, until they traded him to the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 season. In his first full season with the Raptors in 2024-25, Barrett averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, all career-highs.
Barrett has two years left on his four-year, $107 million contract, and many have complained that he is being paid too much, but he could thrive in a situation like Memphis. Barrett was practically given the keys to the Raptors' offense last season and showed that he is capable of being a top-two option, but he was not playing competitive basketball.
Putting Barrett between Morant and Jackson Jr. would not help their three-point shooting at all, but he could be the type of scorer they need after losing Bane.
Would the Grizzlies do this trade?
Of course, Barrett would be an enticing addition in Memphis, but is this deal worth it? The Grizzlies would be giving up some valuable depth, cutting ties with Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr., and John Konchar, along with some draft assets.
It would certainly be worth it to part ways with Williams Jr. and Konchar, especially after adding Ty Jerome in free agency, Cedric Coward in the draft, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Bane trade, but giving away Clarke could be an issue. Memphis' frontcourt depth is stretched thin, and while Clarke has missed plenty of time due to injury, they will desperately need him next season to stay competitive.
All in all, the Grizzlies would really only do this trade if they felt like they needed another offensive-minded star, but they are better off testing their current roster before making another drastic move.