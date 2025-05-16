NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Celtics in Superstar Swap
Will Ja Morant be with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025?
After a season plagued by injuries and off-court issues, former All-Star guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies found themselves victims of the Oklahoma City Thunder via a first-round sweep during their first-round playoff series.
With the rumor mill swirling around Morant's future with the Grizzlies, could a major injury to Jayson Tatum, coupled with new owners likely to want to shed some money, see the Boston Celtics as outside-the-box players in the Ja Morant sweepstakes?
Here's our proposed deal between the Grizzlies and Celtics:
Celtics Receive: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke
Grizzlies Receive: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, 2025 first-round pick (#28 overall), 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick
In the proposed deal, the Grizzlies would be getting a true leadership presence in Holiday, who also fits the 'Grit and Grind' style the team deployed during their heyday with the likes of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol, while Porzingis is the true wild card in this scenario due to his oft-injured status.
If Porzingis remains healthy, he'd be a great fit next to Jaren Jackson Jr. or Zach Edey, however if the former All-Star can't stay on the court, the Grizzlies would be able to get his $29.2 million off the books after next season when his deal expires.
On the other side, the Celtics would be securing a bona fide superstar talent to pair with Jaylen Brown while they await on perennial All-NBA first-teamer, Jayson Tatum, to return from the torn Achilles he suffered during the Celtics' Game 4 loss against the New York Knicks earlier this week.
Perhaps most importantly for Boston, new owner Bill Chisholm would be able to get the team under the all-important second apron if this deal were to happen.