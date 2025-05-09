NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Eastern Conference Contender
Will the Memphis Grizzlies move on from Ja Morant this summer?
A myriad of issues plagued Ja Morant and the Grizzlies' 2024-2025 season. Morant missed over 30 games due to injuries and off-court issues, saw his team fire head coach Taylor Jenkins just days before the playoffs, and was swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Grizzlies will look to put those nightmares in the past and turn a new leaf.
Part of the future for the Grizzlies may be making the difficult decision to move on from the star guard Morant. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley put together potential packages the Grizzlies could receive in any potential Morant deal, with the Orlando Magic being perhaps the most interesting candidate to be in the mix for the former All-Star guard.
Magic receive: Ja Morant
Grizzlies receive: Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, a 2025 first-round pick (via Denver Nuggets), a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) and a 2028 first-round pick (top-two protected)
The trade is seemingly a no-brainer for the Magic. After being outclassed by the defending champion Boston Celtics in five games, Jamahl Mosley and company still have a bright future, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
However, lack of three-point shooting and supplementary scoring around Banchero and Wagner ultimately did the Magic in during their opening round series against the Celtics, and while Morant isn't exactly Steph Curry from beyond-the-arc, his 32% career mark from three would still rank second on the Magic this season, beyond just Banchero.
The 25-year-old Morant appeared in just 50 games this season due to both injuries and off-court issues. While missing 32 games, the former All-Star was close to his usual self when he did take the floor, averaging 23.2 points per contest to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
After their Western Conference quarterfinals series sweep by the Thunder, the Grizzlies' 2021 first-round victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves remains as the only series victory for the organization over the past 10 seasons.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat
Memphis Grizzlies Starter Reveals Untold Luka Doncic Story
Grizzlies Player's Honest Ja Morant Statement Amid Trade Rumors