New Report on Potential Blockbuster Ja Morant Trade
Will Ja Morant be part of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025 and beyond?
After injury forced him to sit on the sidelines and watch his team blow a 29-point second-half lead in Game 3 of the Grizzlies' Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, could Morant have played his final game in a Grizzlies uniform?
Morant collided with Thunder guard Lu Dort during the Grizzlies' Game 3 loss, which forced the former All-Star guard to miss the second half, which saw the top-seeded Thunder roar back from down 29 points to take the 3-0 series lead.
Morant missed Game 4 with what the club called a hip injury, and despite a valiant effort from the short-handed Grizzlies, their season came to an end after a 117-115 loss to the Thunder.
With injuries, off-court issues, and more hanging over Morant and the Grizzlies' 2024-2025 season, it didn't take long for the rumor mill to heat up when it comes to a potential split between the club and their star player.
ESPN's Tim McMahon reports that there have been 'whispers' and 'rumblings' about the Grizzlies potentially shopping Morant this off-season. “There's a lot of ‘whispering and rumbling’ around the league regarding Morant potentially being available on the trade market."
Morant, 25, had an injury-plagued 2024-2025 campaign. The 2019 second-overall pick appeared in just 50 games this season, but he did seem like his usual All-Star self during his limited time on the court. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 23.2 points per contest to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
With their first-round series sweep by the Thunder, the Grizzlies have won only one playoff series in the last decade, which came in 2021 over the Minnesota Timberwolves before a Western Conference semifinals loss to the Golden State Warriors.