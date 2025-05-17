NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant To Top Western Conference Team
The Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-25 season was surely an interesting one, as the hopes were sky high heading into the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference. However, a poor second-half stretch led to them falling to the eighth seed, needing a play-in victory to clinch their seed.
On top of that, the Grizzlies suffered a historic Game 1 defeat from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then were swept to cap off a season that leaves the team with plenty of questions this offseason. After making a major change by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins before the end of the season, the organization could look to part ways with certain key players during the offseason.
One player that continues to be the talking point of conversations in Memphis is Ja Morant. There's no doubt that when he's healthy and locked in, he's one of the best point guards in the league. However, he's declined as of late, and a change of scenery could be best for both sides. In that case, a fellow Western Conference team could find itself in the mix, via this mock trade idea:
Houston Rockets receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, 2025 1st (10th overall), 2028 1st via HOU (rights to swap)
First and foremost, Houston can make this happen by declining Fred VanVleet's $44.8 million team option, freeing up the cap space to land Morant. Even though Morant isn't the best of defenders, he'd fit perfectly alongside Jalen Green and Amen Thompson in Houston to create one of the most athletic trios in the league.
As for Memphis, they bring Brooks back to the Grizzlies, as it's clear the team needs someone who can establish that mental toughness for them. Additionally, bringing in Sheppard gives them a potential future franchise point guard, but he won't have any pressure to contribute immediately with Scotty Pippen Jr. there to take the reins in the meantime.
Furthermore, Memphis lands some draft capital where they can focus on building around their young core of GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, as well as Sheppard and whoever they select 10th overall. Since the Grizzlies would still have Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., this trade is almost like a soft retool for them to reset their timeline.
