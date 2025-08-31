New Footage Surfaces of NBA Star Zach Edey's Encounter With Police
Body camera footage of a May traffic stop involving Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey was released to the public Thursday evening. The 7-footer pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding at the end of July — video evidence showed he didn't have much of a choice.
"What's going on?" Edey asked the officer who pulled him over. "I was passing."
The officer didn't entertain his excuse.
"You don't pass at 100," she remarked. "The road is 55. You're going almost double the speed limit."
Footage of Edey's Traffic Stop Released
Per court documents, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a white Kia Sorrento going northbound on State Road 25 after 7 p.m. on May 1. The vehicle had a Tennessee license plate and belonged to Edey.
After pulling him over, the officer requested Edey's driver's license, proof of insurance and a reason for his excessive speed — the officer clocked Edey going 101 in a 55 mph zone. Edey was released at the scene and charged with reckless driving.
"You can pass at 80," the officer told Edey while giving him a citation. "Not 100."
Edey later pleaded down to one count of excessive speeding, carrying a $500 fine plus court fees amounting to $139; a judge accepted the plea deal on July 23.
Last season, Edey led all rookies in field goal percentage and average rebounds per game at 58 percent and 8.3, respectively. He also finished No. 4 in blocks and second in plus-minus.
The 23-year-old was named to the NBA All-Rookie team and registered 12 double-doubles on the season — the most by a Grizzlies rookie since Marc Gasol in 2008-09. Over the offseason, Edey underwent surgery to address a left ankle sprain.
"Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will require Edey to undergo surgery to address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle," the Grizzlies wrote in a press release.
Edey is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season while he continues to rehab his ankle, but Memphis remains committed to his recovery and potential impact.
"He craves feedback," Tuomas Iisalo said of Zach Edey. "He's extremely tough. And he wants to do what's best. I can see an extremely bright future for him."
