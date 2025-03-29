New Report on Ja Morant Being Unhappy on Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to make their return to the playoffs after injuries derailed their season last year. While it was a blessing that led to landing two quality rotation pieces in Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, the Grizzlies now have a deep enough roster to compete in the West. However, they threw everyone off when they made a massive coaching change on Friday.
After regressing post-All-Star break, the Grizzlies agreed to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. Along with firing two other assistants, it was a move that caught everyone off guard when it was announced. According to Sam Amick, Fred Katz, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, it's a move that doesn't sit well with Memphis' top star.
According to league sources via The Athletic, "In other words, Memphis dismissed Morant’s guy in Jenkins, and the man primarily responsible for the offense Morant didn’t like. Iisalo, like LaRoche, promotes a high pace and cutting...and Morant is as dangerous as any player in the NBA in transition. But when it comes to a player of Morant’s star power, the discussion is never really about whether he fits into a coach’s offense."
In addition to that, the report added, "Morant has complained about the new scheme, which takes the ball out of his hands and removes the screens he likes to use as a ball handler to make plays." With Morant having one of the worst seasons of his career, it's clear there have been some changes Morant hasn't been all for in Memphis.
Now, with interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo taking over, it will be interesting to see how Morant performs in the offense and if his play gets any better.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Major Coaching News Before Lakers Game
Grizzlies Make Coaching Decision Following Taylor Jenkins Firing