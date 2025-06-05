All Grizzlies

New Report on Ja Morant's Future With Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks predicts Ja Morant's future with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jed Katz

Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Ja Morant and his future with the Memphis Grizzlies after a brutal first-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's playoffs. After clinching back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference in 2022 and 2023, the Grizzlies haven't been able to capture that same magic due to injuries and lack of performance.

Morant, who averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this past season, appeared in just 50 regular-season and three playoff games before suffering a hip injury and missing the decisive Game 4 against the Thunder.

The All-Star point guard is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, starting July 6. He is currently in the midst of a five-year, $197 million deal until 2028.

Bobby Marks, a front office insider for ESPN, predicted that Morant would sign an extension but not immediately, listing injury concerns and his history of being suspended by the league.

"There are layers to extension talks with Morant," Marks wrote. "There is no sense of urgency given that he still has three years left on the five-year, $197 million extension he signed in 2022. There are questions of durability, as injuries and suspension have led to Morant play a total of 120 games the past three seasons. Why extend a deal by two years and $128.4 million for a player that cannot stay on the court?

"Then there is the belief that Memphis still views the former All-Star as a player to build around not just next season but in the foreseeable future."

Marks predicted that Morant would play out the 2025-26 season without an extension, with talks picking up next summer. It's important to note that this past season, his point per game was its lowest since his second NBA season.

