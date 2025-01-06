All Grizzlies

New Report on Potential Jimmy Butler to Memphis Grizzlies Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have trade interest in the Miami Heat star.

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is introduced before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension from the team amid what has been a well-documented trade request by the six-time NBA All-Star. Reportedly wanting to play anywhere but Miami, Butler may have very well played his last game for the Heat.

Different teams have been linked to Butler, but his looming free agency and current salary makes the situation complicated. One team rumored to have interest in the 35-year-old star is the Memphis Grizzlies. Currently third in the Western Conference, Memphis could elevate its roster by adding Butler.

A new report revealed the latest on a potential Butler to Memphis trade.

Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, Memphis and the Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams “having ongoing discussions” about a Butler deal.

Via Gambadoro: “Some of the rumbling I have heard are that Memphis and Milwaukee are teams having ongoing discussions about a trade for Jimmy Butler. Miami weighing if it is better to trade him now or in offseason via sign and trade.”

Memphis is an interesting fit for Butler. With a few contracts that could make the money work, the Grizzlies have a more direct path to acquiring him than other teams.

Additionally, while the Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., neither player has played beyond the Conference Semifinals. A player like Butler, who led Miami to two NBA Finals, could really help the Grizzlies advance in the playoffs.

