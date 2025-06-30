New Report On Top Free Agent's Contract Demands Amid Grizzlies Rumors
Free agency is getting set to open across the NBA, and the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the few power players with money to spend. No one expects the Brooklyn Nets to aggressively chase any top free agents, and while the Detroit Pistons have some money freed up due to the ongoing Malik Beasley gambling situation, their options are still limited.
One of the top free agents available is Ty Jerome, who broke out onto the scene for the dominant Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Had he played enough minutes, he likely would've been the Sixth Man of the Year winner.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Memphis Grizzlies could be the biggest threat to sign Jerome.
"Rival teams are increasingly projecting Memphis to secure a free agent commitment from Ty Jerome in the annual range of $9-to-10 million, league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me."
Ty Jerome had a slow start to his career, bouncing around between the OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns. He joined the Cavaliers in the 2023-24 season but broke out this year, averaging 12.5 PPG, 3.4 APG, and 2.5 RPG while shooting 51.6% from the floor and 43.9% from three.
Jerome was in line for a massive payday before he really struggled in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, shooting just 30% from the floor in that second-round matchup.
Cleveland had a hard decision to make with their roster as they're fully into the second tax apron now. They just made a trade with the Chicago Bulls, swapping Isaac Okoro and Lonzo Ball, to save them about $1 million, but then signed Sam Merrill to a four-year extension. Jerome just happened to be the odd man out.
