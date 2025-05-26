New Report Reveals EuroLeague Champion Could Join Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies were looking like a top-four seed in the Western Conference entering the All-Star break, as they held the second-best record in the West and were hoping for Ja Morant to turn things around in the second half of the season. While things did turn around for Morant, the Grizzlies ended up falling down the standings, firing their head coach and sneaking in as the eighth seed.
As expected, the Grizzlies fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, suffering the largest Game 1 defeat in NBA playoff history. Now, they head into the offseason looking to retool the roster and will look for any help they can get. That help could come forth in the way of a EuroLeague Champion, as a new report reveals he could be headed to the NBA once and for all.
After being selected 56th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies, Fenerbahçe forward Tarik Biberovic could be on his way to the NBA after winning the EuroLeague Championship with the Turkish side.
Across all competitions with the Grizzlies, the 24-year-old wing averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 60 appearances for Fenerbahçe. On a team full of former NBA talents such as Boban Marjanovic, Khem Birch, and Wade Baldwin, Biberovic could opt to try his luck in the NBA under newly-named head coach Toumas Iisalo, who was previously a successful coach in Europe.
With the Grizzlies having free agents in Marvin Bagley III, Luke Kennard, and Santi Aldama, Biberovic could help fill a void on the roster at a cheap price.
