Ex-Grizzlies Star Congratulates Former Teammate Following EuroLeague Trophy
Jonas Valanciunas played with the Grizzlies from the 2019-20 season through the 2020-21 season. He was a key part in getting the Grizzlies back to the playoffs and becoming a Western Conference contender, as he played some of the best basketball of his career there.
The Grizzlies were a young team that was starting to be built into a playoff contender with rookie Ja Morant, young Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., and they utilized Valanciunas' veteran presence to transform their front court with Jackson Jr.
During his time with Memphis, he averaged 16.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in 151 games. He was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Steven Adams and has since signed with the Washington Wizards.
Valanciunas played with Marko Gudurić in the 2019-20 season. Gudurić has played for Crvena zvezda and Fenerbahçe in the Euroleague since departing from the NBA, and won his first Euroleague trophy with Fenerbahçe in 2025 with a win over Monaco.
Gudurić averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 Euroleague season, while shooting 58.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc.
Valanciunas was in attendance for the EuroLeague Final and congratulated Gudurić on the court postgame as the celebration started for Fenerbahçe.
Tarık Biberović, whom the Grizzlies have the draft rights to, was also on Gudurić's team that won the Euroleague championship. The Grizzlies' culture from the days when Valanciunas was a part of the team still reigns true in 2025, with the former teammates coming together even overseas.
