Nine-Year NBA Veteran Wants Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Warriors' Rival
The NBA offseason is far from here, but one of the biggest discussions surrounding it has already begun. With the Milwaukee Bucks being defeated in five games by the Indiana Pacers, does Giannis Antetokounmpo finally request a trade?
The future of the Milwaukee Bucks is bleak. The team has next to no assets, and a soon-to-be 35-year-old Damian Lillard just suffered a devastating Achilles tear.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons believes leaving the Bucks may be in the best interests of Antetokounmpo. In Parsons' eyes, the Houston Rockets may make the most sense for Giannis.
"This is a tough break, you've got Dame now out all next year," Parsons said on Run It Back. "What team can [Giannis] go where he can actually win? I know some people said the Nets, but why would he want to go to the Nets? They're not in a great shape. There's team like the Rockets that have a lot of assets, he can go to the Rockets. Golden State, I don't think they have enough.
The biggest thing Parsons wants for Giannis is to maximize his next two to three years of athleticism and production. In Giannis' last game before being eliminated, he put up a heroic 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals on 52.9% shooting from the field in a losing effort.
"There are some suitors that can make sense for him," Parsons said. "If I'm Giannis, I want to maximize these next two to three years of my great athleticism and great production while I can, and I don't know if that's going to be in Milwaukee with what they've got going on right now."
Make no mistake, the 2025 NBA offseason will be a very interesting one to watch in terms of what superstars like Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo do next.
