New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks Friday night in a rematch from their game one month ago.
The Grizzlies fell flat in their last game, having a lead only in the first minute of the game and never again. The final score was 143-106, which also broke the Grizzlies' six-game winning streak at the time. Memphis currently holds a half-game advantage over the second-seed Denver Nuggets and will need to capitalize against the Knicks on Friday night.
The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Desmond Bane is QUESTIONABLE with left groin soreness.
Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract and Zyon Pullin is out due to right knee patellar tendinopathy.
The Knicks have seven players listed on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson, Jacob Toppin, and Pacome Dadiet.
Karl-Anthony Towns is QUESTIONABLE as he deals with left knee patellar tendinopathy.
Josh Hart is questionable with a right knee effusion, Ariel Hukporti is out with a left knee meniscus injury, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Mitchell Robinson is questionable due to left ankle surgery, Jacob Toppin is out due to his two-way contract, and Pacome Dadiet is on G League assignment.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks will face off Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
