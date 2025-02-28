All Grizzlies

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The New York Knicks could be very shorthanded against the Memphis Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is called for a charge on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) with 0.5 second left in regulation at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is called for a charge on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) with 0.5 second left in regulation at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks Friday night in a rematch from their game one month ago.

The Grizzlies fell flat in their last game, having a lead only in the first minute of the game and never again. The final score was 143-106, which also broke the Grizzlies' six-game winning streak at the time. Memphis currently holds a half-game advantage over the second-seed Denver Nuggets and will need to capitalize against the Knicks on Friday night.

The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.

Desmond Bane is QUESTIONABLE with left groin soreness.

Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract and Zyon Pullin is out due to right knee patellar tendinopathy.

The Knicks have seven players listed on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson, Jacob Toppin, and Pacome Dadiet.

Karl-Anthony Towns is QUESTIONABLE as he deals with left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots a jump shot against the Chicago Bulls during the overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Hart is questionable with a right knee effusion, Ariel Hukporti is out with a left knee meniscus injury, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Mitchell Robinson is questionable due to left ankle surgery, Jacob Toppin is out due to his two-way contract, and Pacome Dadiet is on G League assignment.

The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks will face off Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

