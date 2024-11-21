Nick Nurse’s Statement on Paul George’s Injury vs. Grizzlies
The Philadelphia 76ers made a splash in 2024 free agency when they signed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George to a four-year deal worth $211.5 million. George, who has played an average of 54 games per season since 2021-22, has already missed six games in his debut Philly season.
George has returned to the court after being sidelined to start the year, but the 76ers continue to struggle, winning just two of their first 14. George and Philly needed a win to get back on track, and hosting a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies squad on Wednesday seemed like the perfect chance.
Unfortunately for George and the 76ers, the star forward suffered another injury on their way to a 117-111 to the Grizzlies. George hyperextended his left knee for the second time since signing with Philly, sidelining him for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup and the near future.
76ers head coach Nick Nurse gave an update on George's knee following Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.
Via Tony Jones: "Nick Nurse said he “thinks” there is enough info to rule out structural damage for Paul George’s knee. Said PG was at one point close to coming into the game but that the knee stiffened up on him and they decided best to rule him out"
Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies was the first time the 76ers have seen Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all on the court together, but Philly's off-season dream was very short-lived.
The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 25 points and Desmond Bane with 21, extending their record to 9-7 even with star point guard Ja Morant sidelined. Wednesday's win over Philly was huge, but for the 76ers' sake, they desperately need Paul George back on the court as soon as possible.
