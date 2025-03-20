Nine-Year NBA Veteran Makes Passionate Lakers, Warriors Statement
With roughly three weeks left in the regular season, first-round matchups for this year’s NBA Playoffs are starting to shape up.
The Los Angeles Lakers moved up to the third seed following their recent win over the Denver Nuggets. As of now, the Golden State Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference, setting up a possible showdown with one of their most notorious rivals.
During the latest edition of FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, and Lou Williams discussed the possibility of this noteworthy rematch. However, the former Grizzlies forward warned that it may be too soon for anyone to put all their eggs in one basket.
"If you're the Lakers too, I think the objective was obviously to get the highest possible seed, but look below if you get the two seed,” Parsons said. “Congrats you get healthy Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell with the Clippers, or you get Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves when they're starting to kind of figure it out with Julius Randle back in the lineup.”
There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing LeBron James face off against Steph Curry. Coupled with the fact that it's the Lakers and Warriors franchises facing off, and Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic, it's multiple layers of excitement.
“We're talking Steph Curry, LeBron James,” Parsons said. “This would be unbelievable. Selfishly, I almost want it later in the post-season, but this would be incredible. But again, I’m with Lou [Williams], I think it's too early for the Lakers to start trying to pick their matchups because that can end up haunting you.”
The 2025 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament will be held from Apr. 15 to 18, and the first round of the playoffs will start on Apr. 19.
