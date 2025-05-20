Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Makes Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle Statement
The New York Knicks came up short of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, losing to the Indiana Pacers. Heading into the offseason, they were ready to make some changes, including landing Mikal Bridges to team up with his former Villanova teammates. In addition, the Knicks also made a splash when they landed Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, after the Timberwolves landed Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the deal, both the Timberwolves and Knicks find themselves in the Conference Finals with a shot to make the NBA Finals on the line. With both teams being major talking points, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons spoke out about the value of Randle and Towns to their respective teams.
"Karl-Anthony Towns is another level above Julius Randle," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. While he made sure to preface no disrespect to Randle, it's clear that Towns has been the better player overall since the move.
Towns, who's expected to be an All-NBA selection this season, averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds during the regular season, shooting 42.0% from three. Additionally, in the playoffs, he's averaged 19.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 12 games, playing the perfect second-option role next to Jalen Brunson as he continues to take over for the Knicks.
However, with how the NBA is, both Towns and Randle will only be judged on how they play going forward. If only one of the players can help their team to the NBA Finals, then fans might see that trade more in their team's favor, given the end result. Regardless, it's likely neither team has any regrets about making the trade.
