The Memphis Grizzlies will take the floor in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center looking to post the first four-game win streak of the Tuomas Iisalo era, but what matters most is that it presents the latest opportunity to beat a team with a winning record. Memphis is 1-12 against teams currently above .500, which includes a 111-101 loss vs. the Spurs on Nov. 18.

If the Grizzlies clear that hurdle, it becomes easier to say they’re better off moving on from Ja Morant, who continues to sit with a right calf strain.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick continues to report that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, among others, have interest in Morant, who at 26 years old, looks to be at a career crossroads.

With trade rumors swirling, Morant took to social media to send a cryptic message over having seen plenty of offcourt drama. "Oh, oh, I been goin' through this too long," Morant posted on Facebook.

Morant has never played more than 67 regular-season games and participated in only nine in 2023-24 due to suspension and a shoulder surgery, so his legs should be fresh when he returns from this latest hiccup.

Ironically, the Grizzlies are playing four years after posting the most lopsided win in NBA history over the Oklahoma City Thunder without Morant, winning 152-79 in Memphis back in 2021.

It remains strange to imagine Morant in a different uniform since he’s been synonymous with the Grizzlies since entering the league and has never wavered in his commitment to the organization, but his obvious displeasure to start the season has opened the door for speculation.

Morant is at the stage of his career where rebuilding is counterproductive. He looked disinterested under a first-year head coach he seemingly signed off on when Iisalo took over on an interim basis after Taylor Jenkins’ abrupt firing before being promoted to the full-time gig. Whether it’s a fresh start with the Kings, a run with a championship alongside Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves or a Hawks team in a similar situation with Trae Young currently injured, it would seem like there would be a viable market for Memphis GM Zach Kleiman to make a move if he’s decided a new direction is best for all.

That would be an easier move to make if the Grizzlies can start proving they can compete with the better teams on their schedule amid a youth movement that would see the team build around center Zach Edey and wing Cedric Coward, the team’s last two lottery picks.

It’s a good sign for Memphis that Morant hasn’t destroyed its bargaining position by demanding a trade or openly pouting on the bench. In fact, Morant is embracing helping to mentor younger teammates.

“It’s a huge advantage for us,” Iisalo told the Athletic after the weekend’s win over Sacramento. “He’s asking stuff of me and giving some tips there for the guys. Overall, really good communication, really good leadership, both from him and also from Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and our veteran guys.”

With the December schedule getting underway, look for greater clarity on Morant over the next few weeks as he gets closer to a return to action and other teams look to make up their minds on whether to make a move to land a dynamic guard.

