Nine-Year NBA Veteran Sends Warning to Luka Doncic, Lakers

Ex Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons gave a warning to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
For as great of a superstar as Luka Doncic is, he has one major flaw.

Doncic has had a very recurring problem of constantly complaining to NBA referees. His complaining has become so bad, that the superstar often misses getting back on defensive assignments because of it. That level of complaining was on full display against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

After losing to the Nets, former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons issued a warning to Doncic.

"I know a couple refs personally," Parsons said. "I've played golf with them before. It's hilarious hearing their side of things because they are just human beings and they have their favorite players and players they dislike."

Parsons went on to add that the referees remember who complains the most egregiously. His words hinted that Doncic isn't on their list of favorite players because of how much he berates them.

"The referees aren't trying to miss the calls," Doncic said. "He does have to find a way to reel it in a little bit with the refs because you don't want to get that reputation amongst that group of referees to where you're definitely not going to get a call come playoff time."

For Luka Doncic to get to that next level where he's routinely winning championships like he's capable of doing, then he needs to stop complaining to officials. He's on a fantastic team with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but right now, he's on his own.

