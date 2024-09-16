Patrick Beverley Puts Grizzlies Star on Bold List With Zion Williamson
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. has been one of the more underrated power forwards in the NBA the past few seasons. However, one former player believes in the exact opposite and had a very strong statement to say about the young Grizzlies big man.
During an episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley was asked to name his top power forwards in the NBA, including Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.
"Karl Anthony-Towns, Zion, Jaren Jackson, Lauri Markkanen, Draymond's definitely still in there. That's my list," Beverley said."
It's worth noting that Patrick Beverley said Giannis Antetokounmpo does not count as a power forward in today's league. He created the list more so off of the player's skill set, as opposed to their size and position on paper. Despite that, it's great to see Jaren Jackson Jr. actually get some praise and recognition from his peers.
Last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 44/32/81 shooting from the field. It largely went under the radar because of how much the Grizzlies struggled last season due to injuries. However, during the 2022-2023 NBA season, Jackson was voted as an All-Star, the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, and the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. Next season, alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson will have some major points to prove.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France