All Grizzlies

Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Injury Announcement Before Grizzlies Game

The New Orleans Pelicans have revealed Zion Williamson's injury status against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to dunking the ball through the arm of Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to dunking the ball through the arm of Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Riding a four-game win streak, the Memphis Grizzlies head into a matchup on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have also won four straight. Even with their active win streak, the Pelicans are just 12-32 on the season, mainly due to getting hit with a massive injury bug.

Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has played just 10 games this season, averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The two-time All-Star has shown the potential to be one of the most dominant players in the league, but numerous injuries throughout his short career have limited him completely.

Williamson was drafted first overall in 2019, letting star point guard Ja Morant fall to second for the Grizzlies to select.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)
Nov 25, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during free throws during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Williamson and Morant have not faced off in over a year, as the top two picks from a talented 2019 draft class have played each other just eight times in their six-year careers.

Unfortunately for fans who patiently wait to see these two electric stars go at it, Friday's matchup will not be the reunion that many hoped for. The Pelicans have ruled Williamson out of Friday's game in Memphis.

"Forward Zion Williamson will be listed out for the contest due to return to play reconditioning from illness," the Pelicans announced.

The Pelicans are slightly better when Williamson is on the court, as they are 4-6 when he plays compared to 8-26 when he does not. With the star forward sidelined, the Grizzlies should have a much easier time getting the job done at home on Friday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News