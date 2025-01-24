Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Injury Announcement Before Grizzlies Game
Riding a four-game win streak, the Memphis Grizzlies head into a matchup on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have also won four straight. Even with their active win streak, the Pelicans are just 12-32 on the season, mainly due to getting hit with a massive injury bug.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has played just 10 games this season, averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The two-time All-Star has shown the potential to be one of the most dominant players in the league, but numerous injuries throughout his short career have limited him completely.
Williamson was drafted first overall in 2019, letting star point guard Ja Morant fall to second for the Grizzlies to select.
Williamson and Morant have not faced off in over a year, as the top two picks from a talented 2019 draft class have played each other just eight times in their six-year careers.
Unfortunately for fans who patiently wait to see these two electric stars go at it, Friday's matchup will not be the reunion that many hoped for. The Pelicans have ruled Williamson out of Friday's game in Memphis.
"Forward Zion Williamson will be listed out for the contest due to return to play reconditioning from illness," the Pelicans announced.
The Pelicans are slightly better when Williamson is on the court, as they are 4-6 when he plays compared to 8-26 when he does not. With the star forward sidelined, the Grizzlies should have a much easier time getting the job done at home on Friday.
