Photo of Ja Morant and Yuki Kawamura Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is having fun with his new teammate.

Memphis Grizzlies guards Yuki Kawamura (17) and Ja Morant (12) during open practice at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guards Yuki Kawamura (17) and Ja Morant (12) during open practice at FedExForum. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies announced last week that the team had signed Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract. The 5-foot-8 playmaker had been with the Grizzlies throughout training camp and the preseason.

Kawamura’s promotion to a two-way deal came after Scotty Pippen Jr. was signed to a standard roster spot. NBA legend Derrick Rose vacated that final spot on the Grizzlies roster when he announced his retirement.

“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team promoted guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract,” the team wrote in a statement. “Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kawamura (5-8, 159) appeared in all five preseason games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and averaged 3.4 points and 4.2 assists in 15.1 minutes after initially signing with Memphis on September 6.”

Kawamura has a massive fanbase, and this post from the Grizzlies tallied over six million views on X. A photo of Kawamura and his teammate Ja Morant has also been going viral.

Posing together at a 2000s themed Grizzlies party, Morant and Kawamura took a picture that fans have been loving.

This photo from shotbynie has over 510,000 views on X.

Kawamura will likely spend a good amount of time with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate. When he is with the NBA club, Kawamura will be a fan favorite.

