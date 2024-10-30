Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With Memphis Grizzlies
Just four games into regular season play, the Memphis Grizzlies are making a roster addition. They've posted a 2-2 record through four contests and have decided to make a minor move by adding a two-way player.
The club is adding former Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton on a two-way contract, according to Michael Scotto.
"The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a two-way deal with Colin Castleton," Scotto reported. "Castleton appeared in 16 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season."
The 24-year-old center appeared in just 16 games for the Lakers a season ago, averaging 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game in 3.7 minutes played per game. Castleton's role was limited and he hardly saw the hardwood during his time in Los Angeles.
The Grizzes are adding the 6-foot-11 center to their roster on a two-way contract, and he'll likely spend quite a bit of time with the franchise's G League-affiliated team, as he did with the Lakers a season ago.
While with the South Bay Lakers, the former Michigan and Florida standout center averaged 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shining at the G League level. He had a strong Summer League with the Lakers, too.
The Grizzlies currently have a developmental center on the roster, as they selected Zach Edey with a lottery selection in the recent NBA Draft, though more depth at the position certainly doesn't hurt.
