Rockets Eyeing Former Celtics Star Amid Kevin Durant Rumors
It was reported on Tuesday night by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. While Phoenix has not shown any interest in moving Durant, Houston is clearly trying to upgrade their roster in a major way this summer.
In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that Houston is also eyeing Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart. Smart played under Rockets head coach Ime Udoka with the Boston Celtics, and Udoka reportedly remains a big fan of his former player.
“Houston is continuing to seek upgrades to help the team improve now, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka remains a fan of his former Celtics player, Marcus Smart, on the Grizzlies,” Scotto wrote.
While Smart is certainly not the major star acquisition Durant would be, he would certainly help Houston improve their defense. The Rockets have a lot of trade assets, particularly draft picks, and could be very aggressive this summer when looking to improve their roster.
For a team like Memphis, they will have to decide if it makes more sense to bring Smart back or send him elsewhere. Having dealt with different injuries last season, Smart was not able to really impact the Grizzlies on the floor the way he projected to, but could still be very useful next season.
