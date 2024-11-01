Scotty Pippen Jr. Calling Out NBA Coach Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies took to the floor against the Milwaukee Bucks last night, which saw the Grizzlies show out in a dominant performance against the Bucks. The Grizzlies had multiple players step up last night, with all five starters scoring in double-digits. One of the best contributions came from Scotty Pippen Jr. off the bench.
Pippen Jr. came off the bench with a spark of energy tallying 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on 63/33/100 shooting splits. Perhaps Pippen Jr.'s biggest contribution came on the defensive end. Pippen Jr. was given the defensive assignment to guard Damian Lillard and Pippen took that task to heart.
After the game Pippen Jr. made a statement on the matchup that has since gone viral gathering over 1 million views on X. While Pippen didn't exactly say who he was calling out, it seemed like it was intended for former Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
" I definitely took that matchup personally and I grew up watching Dame a lot," said Pippen Jr. " and also one of the coaches over there didn't believe in me so I definitely wanted to show that I can play some defense."
Pippen Jr. did exactly that, Lillard ended the night with 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 8/0/100 splits. Pippen Jr. is quickly becoming a key piece in the Grizzlies' resurgence and with a list of players currently on the injury report, the Grizzlies are happy to see his continued growth.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the court on November 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
